Raymond James Increases Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $181.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $174.00 to $181.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Signature Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $160.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average of $106.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

