Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0005

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $4,332.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00053760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00071928 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00279267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00069458 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00037439 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,623,197 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

