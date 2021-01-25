Rarible (RARI) Price Hits $3.06 on Major Exchanges

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 43.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 83% higher against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $1.29 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can now be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00009154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00055843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00127092 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00074646 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00273590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00068325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00038567 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Buying and Selling Rarible

Rarible can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

