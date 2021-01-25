Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report sales of $108.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.30 million and the lowest is $108.40 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $91.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $407.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $406.74 million to $408.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $482.87 million, with estimates ranging from $478.47 million to $489.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $327,929.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $779,195.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,000.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 84.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPD traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,586. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.28.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

