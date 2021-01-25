Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RANJY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Randstad from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

