Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $108.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. George acquired 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

