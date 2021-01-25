Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,978 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,978 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 7.7% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.40. 2,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,271. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47.

