Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Purchases 383 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises 0.5% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.78. 615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,843. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $258.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.76.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

