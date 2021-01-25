Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $14.26 Million Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF makes up about 8.5% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $14,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,099,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 158,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 43,543 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.53. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,900. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

