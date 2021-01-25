Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 1st (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology’s (NASDAQ:RXT) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 1st. Rackspace Technology had issued 33,500,000 shares in its public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $703,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $4,331,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $772,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

