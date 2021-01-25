Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 1st (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology’s (NASDAQ:RXT) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 1st. Rackspace Technology had issued 33,500,000 shares in its public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $703,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.
Shares of RXT stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $22.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $4,331,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $772,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
