Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of QFI stock opened at GBX 3.16 ($0.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £34.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. Quadrise Fuels International plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.24 ($0.06).

About Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

