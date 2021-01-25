Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of QFI stock opened at GBX 3.16 ($0.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £34.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. Quadrise Fuels International plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.24 ($0.06).
About Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L)
Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.