QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) One Day Volume Tops $159,275.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $159,275.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00070180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.38 or 0.00739503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.01 or 0.04192086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016923 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

