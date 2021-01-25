Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Increased by Wedbush

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $55.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,914,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

