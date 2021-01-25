Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Boosted by Analyst

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Brinker International stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.