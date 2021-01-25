Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issued By Wedbush

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Outdoor Brands in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.
American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52.
AOUT opened at $19.84 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34.
About American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.
Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.