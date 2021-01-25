Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Raised by Analyst

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $213.38 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.92 and a 200 day moving average of $212.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

