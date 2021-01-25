Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Decreased by Analyst

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

WBS stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,671,000 after purchasing an additional 135,695 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after buying an additional 461,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 141,172 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 204,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

