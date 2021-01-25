Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $47.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

