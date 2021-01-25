Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Tops $4.50 on Major Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $4.50 or 0.00013279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $726,786.98 and $11.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 203.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00052350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00124936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00071907 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00266811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00066774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036891 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

