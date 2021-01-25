Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.52

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.52 and last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 3211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $795.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.
