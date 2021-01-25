Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.52

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.52 and last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 3211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $795.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

