Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD) Trading Down 17.6%

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD) was down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 129,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 237,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 29.82 and a current ratio of 33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.78 million and a P/E ratio of -12.14.

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) Company Profile (CVE:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in California, the United States. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company was formerly known as Red Hut Metals Inc and changed its name to Providence Gold Mines Inc in July 2017.

