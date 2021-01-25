ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,364 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for 3.1% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $17,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,276,000 after acquiring an additional 297,492 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,628,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 132,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after acquiring an additional 96,529 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 95,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 48,330 shares in the last quarter.

QLD traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $123.92. The company had a trading volume of 205,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,614. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $126.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.42.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

