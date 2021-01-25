Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Prologis by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.45. The stock had a trading volume of 76,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.39. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

