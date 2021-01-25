Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0081 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $12.18 million and $153,366.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Project Pai token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00091629 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,725,711,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,019,106 tokens. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.