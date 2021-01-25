Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Lake Street Capital

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $26.82. 11,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. Profound Medical has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Profound Medical by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 8.0% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 277,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 20,439 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.