Primas (PST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.12 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Primas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $695,653.33 and $5.12 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primas has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00425822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

