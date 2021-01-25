Premier Financial (PFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $993.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFC shares. TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In related news, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $273,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,766.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $309,750. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

