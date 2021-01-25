Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 43,763 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,763 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $16,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.12. 2,988,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,561. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

