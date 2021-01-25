Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 5,438 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,386 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.52.

In other news, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.02.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

