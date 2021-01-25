Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 26,325 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.56. The company had a trading volume of 512,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,970. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

