Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,008 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 70.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Avantor by 48.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 33,392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $1,555,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 22.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,359,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 248,948 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Avantor by 73.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AVTR traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,884,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 255.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

