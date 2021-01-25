Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,706 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 50,081,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,557,535. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $56.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

