Polaris (PII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.15-7.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.15-7.30 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Polaris stock opened at $118.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.79 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $121.35.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Polaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

