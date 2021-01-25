Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.34. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.38) by $5.99. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.46% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

