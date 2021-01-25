Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Plug Power by 107.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Plug Power by 166.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 292,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Plug Power by 7.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after acquiring an additional 314,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $1,903,325.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063,892 shares of company stock valued at $100,900,293 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Shares of PLUG traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.72. 35,295,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,727,102. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.