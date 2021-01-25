Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) (LON:PLAZ) Shares Gap Down to $32.50

Shares of Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) (LON:PLAZ) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.50, but opened at $25.00. Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £2.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.54.

About Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) (LON:PLAZ)

Plaza Centers N.V. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the establishment, operation, and sale of shopping and entertainment centers, as well as other mixed-use projects, such as retail, office, and residential projects in Central and Eastern Europe, and India. The company was formerly known as Plaza Centers (Europe) B.V.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.