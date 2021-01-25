Playkey Market Cap Achieves $127,071.32 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $127,071.32 and approximately $53,390.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00076371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.13 or 0.00805325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00054129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.60 or 0.04581458 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00027944 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.