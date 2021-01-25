Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.21.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

