Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of PXLW opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $138.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.21. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.23.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pixelworks (PXLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.