PIXEL Reaches Market Cap of $7.68 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,975.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.25 or 0.01328167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.87 or 0.00538247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00042671 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002284 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000221 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.