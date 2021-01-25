PiplCoin (PIPL) Market Cap Achieves $119,439.42

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 114.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $119,439.42 and $49.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00069392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.18 or 0.00734938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.88 or 0.04143067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016829 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

