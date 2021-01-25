Piper Sandler Weighs in on United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for United Community Banks in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,032 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 748.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 516,997 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter worth approximately $6,995,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 65.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 336,013 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

