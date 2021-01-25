Piper Sandler Weighs in on Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of PNFP opened at $73.18 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

