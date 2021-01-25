Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of V.F. in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.52. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.72.

NYSE:VFC opened at $83.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of -645.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 225,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 50,203 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

