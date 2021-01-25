Pillar Price Tops $0.0258 on Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $240,455.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pillar has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.82 or 0.00731863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00046955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.82 or 0.04181233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.