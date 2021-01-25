Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.60.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
