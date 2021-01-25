Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLL opened at $48.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $669.48 million, a PE ratio of -70.79 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

