Pi Financial Weighs in on Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V)’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) – Pi Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

CVE PGM opened at C$2.21 on Monday. Pure Gold Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$870.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Allan Tetzlaff sold 250,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total value of C$719,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,977,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,690,165.75. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Richard Donner sold 246,500 shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.68, for a total transaction of C$660,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,500 shares in the company, valued at C$746,380. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 979,300 shares of company stock worth $2,730,702.

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

