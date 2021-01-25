Pi Financial Initiates Coverage on Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF)

Pi Financial began coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AYRSF. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ayr Strategies in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ayr Strategies to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ayr Strategies from $13.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ayr Strategies from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.86.

Get Ayr Strategies alerts:

OTCMKTS:AYRSF opened at $21.26 on Thursday. Ayr Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10.

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.