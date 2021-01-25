Phantasma One Day Trading Volume Tops $210,383.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $210,383.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,867.17 or 0.99898623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00025333 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00026960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

