PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stake Cut by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,354,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236,800 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $16,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PG&E by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in PG&E by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in PG&E by 4,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

NYSE PCG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.61. 36,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,141,979. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

